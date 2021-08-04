COVID-19 vaccine mandated in New York: Here's what residents are saying

New Yorkers who spoke to Fox News were split on whether they supported a vaccine mandate that Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

"I think mandated is too strong. I think it should be more voluntary and suggested rather than mandated," Jim, a New York resident, told Fox News. "We don't live in a police state."

Conversely, another local said: "I mean, obviously the voluntary didn’t work and a lot of people have been catching this new virus, and if that’s what it takes to get people safe, then I’m for it."

De Blasio's order requires workers and customers to show proof of vaccination in order to enter a variety of businesses, including gyms, movie theaters and indoor dining. While the order is the first of its kind in the nation, cities have been renewing mask mandates in order to combat the most recent wave of COVID-19 cases surfacing as new data about the delta variant comes to light.

One local told Fox News the vaccination order is a good thing "because left to their own devices, then it won’t be done. We’ve all got to be a part of this."

Another New Yorker said: "It’s the way it should have been. It’s good policy."

Janah Ebid disagreed.

"I think it’s so unfair that everybody has to get it," she told Fox News. "It should be a decision."

Ebid said she still wears a mask indoors and hasn't gotten the vaccine, but will before she returns to school in the fall.

Roughly 55% of New York City's population is fully vaccinated compared to 49.7% of the U.S. population, according to The New York Times.

"It's the control. I don't like being controlled," one resident told Fox News.

But another said: "It's a no-brainer. If you know you're liable to get sick and get people around you sick, just go ahead and take the shot and get it over with."

The order goes into effect Aug. 16 and will be fully enforced starting Sept. 13.