Couple blamed for triggering El Dorado fire may have to foot bill

California official: Family behind gender reveal party triggering El Dorado fire may have to foot bill: report

A California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection official told the Daily Mail the couple responsible for triggering the El Dorado wildfire during a gender reveal party gone astray could be liable to foot the entire bill for the destruction, which is expected to cost millions.

The fire was started by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used for the gender reveal party on Sept. 5 in the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa.



Bennett Milloy, a spokesperson for California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told the outlet that the couple hosting the party was still at the scene when firefighters arrived. "We know how it started because they were still there," Milloy said. "That, and the fact that there were surveillance cameras in the park."

The couple could also face a variety of criminal charges, which would be more severe depending on whether or not homes were destroyed.

"They genuinely believed it was an accident," Milloy added. "But I think now they understand the gravity of the situation."



John Bolton disputes claim Trump disparaged fallen American soldiers in France: 'Simply false'

Former national security adviser John Bolton disputed the main contention of The Atlantic's recent report alleging President Trump disparaged fallen American soldiers in France, calling some claims "simply false" in an appearance on "The Story" Monday.

"I don't know who told the author that, but that was false."

Trump and the White House have vehemently denied the article and slammed its claims as "a hoax." Two sources who were on the trip in question with Trump also denied the legitimacy of the claims.

But two former senior Trump administration officials told Fox News while Trump did not disparage the war dead at buried at Aisne-Marne, he has disparaged veterans in the past. One said Trump had used the term "sucker" to refer to Americans who fought in Vietnam, a claim Bolton said he wouldn't put past the president.

Black jogger detained in Florida for fitting suspect description has been offered job in sheriff’s department

A Black jogger who was detained in Florida last month for matching the description of a burglary suspect has been offered a job in the county sheriff’s office for the way in which he handled the encounter with the deputies who detained him.

Joseph Griffin, who is a registered nurse and former military veteran, was out jogging in Deltona, Fla. when deputies stopped him for matching the description of the suspect they were looking for: a Black male, with a white tank top, dark shorts, and a beard.



“You’re not in any trouble or anything. There was a burglary that happened, you kind of fit the description. Let me just make sure you’re not him, OK,” the deputy can be heard telling Griffin on the 17-minute body camera footage.

“I’m gonna detain you, look, you're not under arrest. I'm detaining you right now because you fit the description,” the deputy says.

The deputies continue to assure Griffin that he is not under arrest but just fits the description of the man they are looking for. One deputy even offers to hold Griffin’s cellphone to continue recording their interaction.



Griffin kept his calm with the deputies for another 13 minutes before they allowed him to leave. He said his experience as a law enforcement officer in the military allowed him to remain calm and compliant.



