Couple learns baby’s gender during reveal with Philadelphia 76ers mascot

An expecting couple recently got a bit of help unveiling the gender of their baby from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Soon-to-be-parents Bradley and Kimberly Hayes from New Jersey learned they were having a girl after the NBA team’s mascot, Franklin – using a ball that would glow blue or pink, depending on the sex – dunked the ball in the hoop on Wednesday, WPVI reported.

Video of the moment was shared on Twitter by the team with the caption: “Is it a boy or a girl?”

“Franklin has his basketball here. It’s going to light up blue or pink and it will reveal the gender of your child,” an announcer explained from the court. “But we got to do it 76ers style. Let’s go Franklin!”

The couple first embraced each other, and then Franklin, when the ball turned pink following the dunk.

The baby, who will be the first for the pair, is expected to be born on May 30, according to WPVI.