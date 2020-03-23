Church signs spread good words during coronavirus pandemic

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, churches are using their outside signage in creative ways.

From megachurches to the smallest congregations across the nation, the vast majority of religious institutions are meeting online and no longer in person after President Trump and the CDC recommended groups no larger than 10 gather for public or private events.

The First Congregational Church of Farmington in New Hampshire shared a simple message.

The church put "Wash your hands" on their sign.

Other congregations are sharing messages in a more uniquely Christian way.

"What would Jesus do?" the Lutheran Church of the Reformation in Washington, D.C., just steps from the Supreme Court, asked, harkening back to the WWJD-message of the '90s, amid efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

"He'd love his neighbor & wash his hands," the church writes.

Another congregation, just around the block from the Lutheran church, used its three lines to write, "Standing together, in solidarity, six feet apart."

Calvary Nazarene Church in Joplin, Mo., added a little snark to their "friendly reminder" message: "Jesus can wash away sin. But you've still got to wash your hands."

The First Christian Church in Maryville, Tenn., writes: "Church is who we are, not a place we go."

The Mount Vernon Place Methodist Church in Washington didn't have a chance to change the actual sign, but put another smaller sign atop writing, "COVID-19 update: In person worship is currently suspended."

Whether the signs are taped to the door or written in block letters, each one is a sign of the times, where many congregations are forced to meet online and not in person for the first time.

As Christians celebrate Lent, leading up to the holiest day of the calendar, Easter, on April 12, many are anticipating a different celebration than in previous years, but one thing is clear: the Gospel message hasn't changed.

