Coronavirus: These states have each reported more than 1,000 cases

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Here are the states in the U.S. that have reported over 1,000 cases of COVID-19, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

1. New York

There are 25,665 confirmed cases and 210 deaths.

2. New Jersey

There are 2,844 cases and 27 deaths.

3. California

There are 2,267 cases and 43 deaths.

4. Washington

There are 2,221 cases and 111 deaths.

5. Florida

There are 1,412 cases and 18 deaths.

6. Michigan

There are 1,335 cases and 19 deaths.

7. Illinois

There are 1,285 cases and 12 deaths

8. Lousiana

There are 1,210 cases and 35 deaths.

9. Georgia

There are 1,026 cases and 26 deaths.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP