Texas Gov. Abbott on reopening state during fight against coronavirus: ‘God’s hand is working’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discussed reopening the Lone Star state up for business during an online church service from Dallas on Sunday, the same service President Trump had tweeted he would be watching.

Jack Graham, the pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church, spoke remotely to the Republican governor about opening businesses and churches following the coronavirus-related shutdowns.

"Texas wants to lead the way in opening our state back up," Abbott said, adding that the state will have a phase-in plan that will be fully developed by May.

Last week Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force announced plans for a three-phase plan to reopen the country with guidelines for states and local governments to use.

Graham, who is on President Trump’s Evangelical Advisory Board, told him, "We don't want to be a part of the problem, we want to be a part of the solution in opening up Texas again, at the right time, safely and in the right way."

Abbott said his personal story helps him lead the state during the COVID-19 crisis.

"When I was just 26 years old, I suffered, literally, a back-breaking injury," he explained, saying it was a test of faith and one that everyone is experiencing now.

“The growth of the coronavirus in Texas is slowing by people staying at home, by people reducing interaction with others,” he continued. “God’s hand is working through the scientists across this great nation by coming out with fast, innovative drugs that would lead to therapeutic remedies.”

The governor concluded, "Put your faith in God. God will bring you through this and Texas will once again rise up to be the number one economy in the United States of America."

The pastor said their church will help cooperate so it is “the greatest comeback that we’ve ever known.”

Prestonwood says it is providing relief to the community by distributing meals, hosting blood drives and providing career and financial advice for people facing unemployment, among other services.