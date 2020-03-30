Texas priest who had coronavirus recovers, offers services online again

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Fort Worth, Texas Episcopal priest returned to work on Sunday after becoming the county's first coronavirus patient.

The Rev. Dr. Robert Pace led an online service that was live-streamed for parishioners at Trinity Episcopal Church, FOX 4 reports.

“COVID-19 stole my breath. I’m grateful that it’s now returning,” Pace said. “This was a terrible, horrible sickness.”

He believes he contracted the virus at a church conference in Kentucky Feb.19-22 after other faith leaders also tested positive.

Pace led a church program and the next day had a fever of 103 degrees. He was hospitalized for three days and his church was asked to quarantine.

On March 19, after two negative tests, he was released from isolation by the Tarrant County Public Health Department, but he says he still has difficulty breathing.

“God promises to cause breath to enter you and you shall live," the reverend said. "I admit that breathe is something that I do cherish but have not paid too much attention to until recently."

Texas now has over 2,800 confirmed cases with at least 37 deaths.