Coronavirus sends NYPD counter-terror chief John Miller to hospital

The coronavirus has hospitalized a top New York Police Department official who oversees the department’s counterterrorism bureau.

Intelligence and Counterterrorism Deputy Commissioner John Miller, 62, tested positive for coronavirus and was being treated at a hospital, New York 1 reported.

“It hit him hard,” a high-ranking source told the Daily News. The good news was he was no nowhere needing a ventilator.

Miller was an investigative reporter for ABC News in 1998 when he interviewed Al Qaeda leader Usama bin Laden in Afghanistan.

The news came as a member of the NYPD who worked as a custodian died from the coronavirus Thursday, according to reports.

The number of NYPD coronavirus positives has risen to 236, including 197 police officers.

The total has increased from from 211 on Wednesday and 129 on Monday.

According to the NYPD, the number of officers who have called out sick is now 3,237 or 8.9 percent of the department’s uniformed workforce. This is up from 2,774 yesterday. So about 450 more people are out.

Two other NYPD chiefs have tested positive for the virus: Transit Chief Edward Delatorre and Deputy Commissioner for Employee Relations Robert Ganley.

