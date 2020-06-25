Coronavirus resurgence in several states could erase months of progress, experts warn

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

'People got complacent': Coronavirus resurgence could erase months of progress, experts fear

A coronavirus resurgence in several states could wipe out two months of U.S. progress in fighting the pandemic, some experts and hospital administrators warn -- and politicians and a public tired of being cooped up are letting it happen.

“People got complacent,” said Dr. Marc Boom, CEO of the Houston Methodist hospital system, told The Associated Press. “And it’s coming back and biting us, quite frankly.”

The U.S. recorded a one-day total of 34,700 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest level since late April, when the number peaked at 36,400, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University released on Wednesday.

While newly confirmed infections have been declining steadily in early hot spots such as New York and New Jersey, several other states have set single-day records this week, including Florida, Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma. Some of them also broke hospitalization records, as did North Carolina and South Carolina.

Florida saw a record number of coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the state Department of Health reported, with 5,508 new coronavirus cases as of midnight on Tuesday and 44 more deaths related to COVID-19. Texas officials announced more than 5,000 new infections on Tuesday -- a single-day record for the state -- while a children's hospital began admitting adult patients to accommodate a surge of cases near Houston. Click here for more on our top story.

Other related developments:

- Countries across world reimpose restrictions as US remains adamant about avoiding 2nd lockdown

- Secret Service agents ordered to quarantine after 2 test positive following Tulsa rally: report

- US coronavirus deaths projected to reach 180,000 by October

Wisconsin governor activates National Guard after night of violence, 2 statues toppled

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers activated the National Guard on Wednesday after protesters toppled two statues, vandalized buildings and attacked a state senator outside the Statehouse during a night of violence that erupted following daylong protests.

The guardsmen will protect state properties and "make sure people can exercise their First Amendment rights while ensuring the safety of members of the public and state buildings and infrastructure," Evers said.

The unrest that unfolded Tuesday night began after as many as 300 protesters marched through downtown Madison and escalated once they reached the Statehouse grounds. Some tried breaking into the building but police inside repelled them with pepper spray. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

- Fox News Recommended Read: BET founder Robert Johnson mocks crowds pulling down statues, calls them 'borderline anarchists'

- Black Lives Matter leader: If US 'doesn't give us what we want, then we will burn down this system'

- Mark Levin fires back at Black Lives Matter leader

- Ex-civil rights activist says Black Lives Matter using 'low-income black America ... to promote insurrection'

FBI 'looking carefully' at foreign interference in George Floyd protests, Wray says

The FBI is "looking carefully" at the possibility that foreign actors are influencing the sometimes-violent nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd's in-custody death, FBI Director Christopher Wray exclusively told Fox News' Bret Baier on Wednesday.

Wray also revealed that "the FBI has over 2,000 active investigations that trace back to the government in China," marking "about a 1,300 percent increase in terms of economic espionage investigations with the Chinese nexus from about a decade ago."

Also in the interview, Wray declined to directly answer whether he was personally "responsible for holding back from Congress" relevant materials concerning key documents, including some relating to former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

- Wray claims FBI has taken '40 corrective measures' after damning watchdog report on FISA abuse

- Strzok notes show Obama, Biden weighed in on Flynn case even as Comey downplayed it: lawyer

- Seattle CHOP zone prompts lawsuit from businesses, residents: reports

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Trump's planned trip to Mount Rushmore draws fire from Native American activists.

Armed protesters at site of Rayshard Brooks shooting 'removed': report.

Affirmative action restoration plan to appear on California's November ballots.

DOJ whistleblower admits to seeking job with House Democrats during Trump impeachment.

Actress withdraws from voicing biracial character on Netflix's 'Big Mouth.'

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

Disneyland delays July 17 reopening amid coronavirus concerns.

Oil and gas industry suffers 'significant and widespread' damage as COVID halts economy.

California wants judge to classify Uber, Lyft drivers as employees.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

Sean Hannity says that newly uncovered handwritten notes from former FBI official Peter Strzok on the Michael Flynn should shake Americans to their core.

Don't miss a special "Hannity" Town Hall with President Trump, moderated by Sean Hannity, from Green Bay, Wis. tonight at 9 ET!

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Click here to find out what's on Fox News, Fox Business and Fox News Radio today!



Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Stay safe, stay healthy, and try to stay positive -- hard times don't last forever and we'll get through all of this together. See you in your inbox first thing Friday morning.