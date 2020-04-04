Coronavirus patients delivered to hospital ship Comfort in New York by mistake: US officials

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

EXCLUSIVE - Multiple patients infected with coronavirus were transferred to the hospital ship Comfort from the Javits Center in New York by mistake, three U.S. officials tell Fox News.

The number of Covid-19 patients brought on board the hospital ship was estimated to be “less than five,” one official said.

This information has not been previously reported.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The patients were transferred sometime Friday, according to the officials. At the time the patients were transferred to the hospital ship Comfort, the initial screening did not indicate they were positive, officials said.

The hospital ship is located on Pier 90 on Manhattan’s west side and arrived in New York Monday. The vessel has a “couple dozen” patients on board right now, according to chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman.

Part of the protocol before receiving patients onboard Comfort is for a coronavirus test to be performed. The swab test came back hours later, the patients remained in isolation and spent a night onboard the vessel, which is only supposed to treat trauma patients, not Covid-19 positive patients.

About a dozen patients from the Javits Center in midtown Manhattan were transferred to the hospital ship Comfort one day after President Trump approved New York Gov. Cuomo’s request to have Covid-19 patients treated at the Javits Center.

All the patients at Javits Center were then transferred to the hospital ship a short distance away where they were isolated and tested for the novel coronavirus.

Up to the point of embarking aboard the hospital ship, the patients had only filled out a questionnaire and had their temperature taken as part of an initial screening process. It’s been reported that half of people infected with coronavirus show no symptoms, according to the latest data.

CUOMO DENIES HE’LL ‘SEIZE’ VENTILATORS FROM UPSTATE FOR NYC, SAYS ORDER PROMOTES ‘SHARING’

The Covid-19 positive patients have already been delivered back to the Javits center Saturday morning to continue their treatment, one official said.

The Javits Center has been transformed into a 3,000 bed makeshift hospital by the Army Corps of Engineers.

The officials called the risk to the hospital ship’s crew “low,” because of the protocols were already in place.

“We were prepared with a contingency plan in case we received patients that later tested positive. Immediately upon arrival the patients were isolated while awaiting the test results,” the official added.

Another official pointed out this was why the hospital ship did not want to fill all 1,000 beds on board too quickly because the risk of the virus coming on board is so great.

The Comfort crew is scrubbing the area where the patients were housed on board. All U.S. Navy medical personnel were wearing complete PPE (personal protective equipment), the officials added.

“We have infectious disease specialists on board as well,” another official said.

Cmdr. Ashley Hockycko, spokeswoman for U.S. Second Fleet, told Fox News: "While admitting patients who were transferred to USNS Comfort for treatment, a few patients tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Comfort has infection control procedures that are followed just like hospitals ashore. Our medical experts on board are well prepared for cases like this, and have taken the appropriate precautionary measures. The patients were isolated and received care aboard the ship while working to transfer the patients as soon as practical to the Javits Federal Medical Station, which is treating COVID-19 patients. The Comfort is capable of continuing its mission.”

Right now both hospital ships Comfort in New York and Mercy in Los Angeles do not take Covid-19 patients, but top Pentagon leaders are “reassessing” that policy, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army Gen. Mark Milley, told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner Friday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

That decision is “not imminent,” a Pentagon spokesman later said in a press conference Friday.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 3,500 people in New York, a number that has doubled since Wednesday.