Sons of coronavirus victim criticize Cuomo's Emmy after 'horror show' in nursing homes

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be receiving an Emmy Award for his coronavirus briefings, but brothers Peter and Daniel Arbeeny joined “Fox & Friends Weekend” to reminisce on his doomed decision to fill nursing homes with COVID-19 patients.

The Arbeeny brothers' father passed away while undergoing rehab in a New York nursing home. Daniel Arbeeny said their family tragically lost a total of five relatives that same week – four dying from COVID-19; three from nursing home exposure.

“My father was a vivacious 88-year-old man who was still working at 88,” he said. “Very sharp.”

Peter Arbeeny said Cuomo doesn’t deserve to be praised for his response to the pandemic now that he and his brother are “COVID orphans.”

“He deserves an Academy Award for directing and creating a horror show in nursing homes,” he said. “His March 25 directive to put positive COVID patients back into nursing homes was done without any science, and thousands of people died. And me and my brother stand before the American people as COVID orphans.”

“The governor needs to own his mistakes," he went on. "He needs to apologize for his mistakes and we need closure and an investigation into this order to protect the most vulnerable."

When the brothers were able to take their father out of the nursing home, Daniel Arbeeny said they witnessed first-hand how “bad” conditions were at the peak of the virus due to lack of support.

Before and after his father’s death, Daniel said he and his family partnered with various organizations to raise money and donate personal protective equipment by the thousands.