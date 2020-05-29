Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

Maryland county walks back on communion ban after Catholic backlash

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
A county in Maryland lifted a ban on consuming food or drink during religious services after backlash from the Catholic community.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball issued the coronavirus reopening order Tuesday to go into effect May 29.

“There shall be no consumption of food or beverage of any kind before, during, or after religious services, including food or beverage that would typically be consumed as part of a religious service,” that order stated, making Catholic Mass effectively illegal.

Cars line up at Church of the Intercessor in Malverne, N.Y., to receive Communion curbside each Sunday. The priests wear gloves and masks, and maintain social distance. Masks were also given out to those in need. Services are live-streamed at noon throughout the week and Sunday mornings. (America Together)

The Archdiocese of Baltimore told the Catholic News Agency on Wednesday it had "serious concerns" about the public health guidance because, "Communion is central to our faith lives and to our public worship."

On Thursday, the Catholic Association, a national organization of lay Catholics, sent a letter to the county calling the order "an unacceptable and needless intrusion on the First Amendment rights of Howard County Catholics," and urged him to amend it.

Howard County spokesperson Scott Peterson told CNA Thursday that the food consumption rule would be lifted. "We are currently working through the next wave of policy changes and are continually analyzing the criteria for re-opening and the need for temporary restrictions.”

Peterson said the county will work with faith leaders to "allow residents to worship safely and all religious leaders to resume practices safely."

Andrea Picciotti-Bayer, legal advisor for the Catholic Association, told Fox News that the group was "pleased that the order has been amended,” adding the county “overstepped” with the ban.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke