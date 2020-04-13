Mississippi group prays for hospital staff, patients during lunch break

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Mississippi prayer group drove their cars to the front of a hospital to worship and pray for the staff and patients inside in a touching moment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Unified Coast Prayer Movement members lined up their cars as staff and patients at Memorial Hosptial in Gulfport looked out the windows, stood outside, and joined in during their lunch break April 7.

"It was truly an amazing event to experience and I'm blessed to work with such a great group of people!" Sharon Huber, who works in administration at the hospital, told Fox News.

Jill Jones, Southern Gate Church co-pastor who is also a nurse, prayed using a microphone after they played "Raise a Hallelujah" over the loudspeakers.

"It was a bit overwhelming as I looked up and they were on the top of the roof and they were in the parking garage," said Jones, who is out on family medical leave taking care of her mother, to WLOX.

"And I'm standing under the American flag, the Mississippi flag, and the Memorial flag -- all things that I love, and all my sisters in the Lord were around me, just honoring God, but also honoring the healthcare workers there, they're heroes on the frontlines," she added.

She said they wore red as a symbol of the blood of Jesus as they prayed for hospital staff and patients.

"Just know that you're loved. We thank you so much," Jones said. "God bless you guys!"

Shouts of "Amen" and "Thank you" can be heard at the conclusion of the pastor's prayer.