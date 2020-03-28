Coronavirus kills one person every 17 minutes in New York

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

For the past two days, New Yorkers have been dying at a rate of one every 17 minutes, according to the latest grim citywide statistics.

On both Thursday and Friday, another 84 people died in the city from the coronavirus, as the number of positive cases and of those who are critically ill also climbed.

The COVID-19 death toll in the city was 450 as of Friday evening, up from 366 reported fatalities in the morning.

Total citywide coronavirus cases rose to 26,697, up 4.4 percent from the 25,573 reported in the morning.

Mayor de Blasio warned Friday that critical resources to combat the outbreak in the country’s epicenter could run out by Sunday, April 5, as hospitals remain completely overwhelmed.

“After next Sunday, April 5th is when I get very, very worried about everything we’re going to need,” de Blasio said during a briefing on the virus Friday. The people power we’re going to need, the equipment, the supplies, obviously the ventilators.”

