Kentucky church lights up green to show compassion for health care workers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As businesses and houses of worship are shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, many are getting creative to show support for their communities.

A Richmond, Kentucky, church is using lights to send a positive message.

NEW JERSEY CHURCH SPARKS MOVEMENT AFTER SENDING CARE PACKAGE TO MEMBER WITH CORONAVIRUS

"We are showing support in the coronavirus crisis by lighting the church up green for compassion," Michael Barnes, pastor of Linden Street Baptist Church, told Fox News.

"Our prayers go out to those who are battling this virus, those who have lost loved ones during this time and for all who are on the front lines working as first responders and health care workers, and all governments having to make difficult decisions," Barnes added.

AMERICA TOGETHER: MISSOURI SMALL TOWN RALLIES AROUND FAMILY WHO LOST EVERYTHING IN FIRE

Other churches, like Victory Church in Tulsa, also have gotten creative -- holding drive-in services at the pick-up site for free groceries for those in need.

Nurses and other health care workers have been photographed praying on top of health care facilities.

NURSES GATHER TO PRAY ON ROOFTOPS DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"We want people to know they're not alone and our prayers for protection are with them," Barnes said.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE