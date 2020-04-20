Georgia state senator's 'second chance at life' after surviving coronavirus, giving plasma

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Georgia state Sen. Bruce Thompson nearly died from the coronavirus in mid-March, but today he is donating plasma to help others.

"I got a second chance at life and I want to do whatever I can to provide other people with a second chance as well," Thompson told Fox News.

The North Georgia public official, who represents District 14 and lives in White, didn't realize how serious his condition was until he blacked out at Northside Cherokee Hospital on March 16.

The medical team, as well as an administrator friend at the hospital, told Thompson they weren't sure he was going to make it as he struggled to breathe.

"I was in tough shape," Thompson recalls, but he never felt lonely or fearful of dying, though he worried about leaving his wife of 20-plus years and his two children.

Instead, he relied on his faith, bonded and prayed with medical staff, and trusted that his healthy lifestyle would help him quickly recover.

Now, a month later, Thompson is back to running a mile a day. Though his pace isn't quite what it was before, he's making strides and he's donating his plasma to help others.

"Life is the most precious gift," he said, "and to be able to save someone's life...I can't think of a better way than donating plasma...I'm told that potentially my plasma could save four lives."