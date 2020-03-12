Photos: Empty streets amid coronavirus fears in US cities
Government guidance to avoid unnecessary gatherings in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus epidemic has had a ripple effect on the streets of the busiest cities of United States.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Cv-Streets-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1San Francisco, California: A street performer sitting alone at Fisherman's Wharf Thursday, March 12, 2020.AP Photo/Jeff Chiuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Cv-Streets-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Cv-Streets-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New York, New York: Broadway theatres are seen as they begin to shut down for 30 days.Getty Images Photo/Bruce Glikashttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Cv-Streets-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/CV-Streets-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Los Angeles, California: A mostly empty courtyard at the Hollywood & Highland shopping and entertainment complex, Thursday, March 12, 2020,AP Photo/Chris Pizzellohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/CV-Streets-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/CV-Streets-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1San Francisco, California: A woman walking in front of a stage and carousel at an empty Pier 39, Thursday, March 12, 2020.AP Photo/Jeff Chiuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/CV-Streets-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/CV-streets-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New York, New York: A nearly empty 7th Avenue in Times Square seen at rush hour after it was announced that Broadway shows will cancel performances.REUTERS photo/Mike Segarhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/CV-streets-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/CV-Streets-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New York, New York: Josie Robertson Plaza at Lincoln Center nearly deserted Thursday, March 12, 2020, after nearly all of Lincoln Center's performance spaces shuttered their doors following a statewide ban on gatherings of more than 500 people.AP Photo/Kathy Willenshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/CV-Streets-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/CV-Streets-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Seattle, Washington: The Pike Place Market standing virtually empty of patrons. The historic farmer's market is Seattle's most popular tourist attraction, and business has been especially hard hit by coronavirus fears.Getty Images photo/John Moorehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/CV-Streets-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/CV-Streets-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1New York, New York: The outside view of United Nations Headquarters after it closed to the public "out of an abundance of caution" on March 11, 2020.Anadolu Agency via Getty Images photo/Tayfun Coskunhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/CV-Streets-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Cv-Streets-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Boston, Massachusetts: Sections of the city, like the North End, that are usually packed with tourists are empty. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker told reporters that his administration was monitoring a "small number of cases of community transmission of unknown origin".AFP via Getty Images photo/Joseph Preziosohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Cv-Streets-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/CV-Streets-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Boston, Massachusetts: Streets in the financial district appear almost empty due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which has caused many companies to have their employees work from home.AFP via Getty Images photo/Joseph Preziosohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/CV-Streets-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Cv-streets-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Boston, Massachusetts: Copley Square and the Public Library appear almost empty on March 12, 2020.AFP via Getty Images photo/Joseph Preziosohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/Cv-streets-6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/CV-streets-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Los Angeles, California: An empty road that runs past terminals is seen at LAX airport, amid reports of the coronavirus.REUTERS photo/Lucy Nicholsonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/CV-streets-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/CV-Streets-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Washington, D.C.: A tourist wearing a face mask taking a picture standing on the empty pedestrian plaza outside the White House.REUTERS photo/Jonathan Ernsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/CV-Streets-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/New-Rochelle-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman checking her cellphone on a normally busy North Avenue inside the "containment area" in New Rochelle, N.Y., Wednesday, March 11, 2020.AP Photo/Chris Erhmannhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/New-Rochelle-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 13