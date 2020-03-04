Coronavirus confirmed cases and fatalities, state by state

As of noon Wednesday, 13 states across the U.S. have reported over 80 confirmed nonrepatriated cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the CDC. Of those cases, 24 were travel-related, 16 were person-to-person spread and 40 are still under investigation. Here are the infected patient populations by state:

Arizona

Arizona has to date only reported one coronavirus case. A state laboratory is now using in-house testing for the virus to speed potential diagnoses and avoid relying on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

California

California has reported a total of 29 cases. California was the first state to see a case arise of “unknown origin.” Earlier Wednesday the state confirmed its first coronavirus-related death, the first victim to succumb to the virus outside of Washington State.

Florida

Florida has confirmed three cases of coronavirus. As a result, the famed Ultra Music Festival in Miami has been canceled, the first time in the festival's 21-year history it will not go on as planned.

Georgia

Georgia has reported two coronavirus cases, both in people who live in the same household. One of the two had recently returned from Italy, which has experienced a surge of cases in recent weeks.

Illinois

Illinois health officials have announced four confirmed coronavirus cases. The fourth case, a woman in her 70s, was the wife of the man who contracted the third case. The first two cases made a full recovery.

Massachusetts

One case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Massachusetts, and the CDC is working to confirm a second. A Boston man in his early 20s contracted the disease in February after traveling to Wuhan.

New Hampshire

The CDC has reported one confirmed case of coronavirus in New Hampshire.

New York

Fox News reports that six people in New York have tested positive for coronavirus, five in Westchester County and one in New York City. A husband, wife, daughter and son -- along with the neighbor who drove the husband to the hospital -- have all contracted the virus. In Manhattan, a 39-year-old health care worker who recently traveled to Iran contracted the virus.

North Carolina

North Carolina confirmed its first case of the virus Wednesday. The case has ties to the outbreak at a nursing home in Washington state, officials said.

Oregon

The Oregon Health Authority confirmed Wednesday that three patients had tested positive for the virus. An elementary school teacher was believed to be the first patient to test positive, and the school closed for a deep cleaning.

Rhode Island

The Rhode Island Department of Health has reported two "presumptive positive" cases of the disease, both in patients who were on the same European trip.

Washington

Washington state has been hardest hit by COVID-19 deaths. With a total of 39 cases, the state has seen 10 fatalities. Nine of the fatalities were reported in King County and another in Snohomish County. The state is dealing with an outbreak of the virus at a nursing care and rehabilitation center in Kirkland.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin has confirmed one case of coronavirus. The patient had a history of travel to Beijing before falling ill and appeared to be doing well, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in a news release.

As of 10 a.m. on March 20, the World Health Organization reported 93,090 confirmed cases worldwide, and 3,198 cases resulting in death. Over 80,000 of the confirmed cases occurred in China.