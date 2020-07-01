California Gov. Newsom orders bars to close, restaurants to halt indoor dining in LA, other counties

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new round of lockdown measures Wednesday, ordering 19 counties to close all indoor operations for several business sectors, including restaurants, as the state grapples with a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

In addition to bars being forced to shut down temporarily, restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment venues, zoos, museums and cardrooms must halt operations in selected communities, Newsom said Wednesday.

Businesses can continue to operate if they can move operations outdoors.

"This doesn't mean restaurants are shut down," Newsom, a Democrat, said at a briefing. "It means that we're trying to take the activities, as many activities as we can -- these mixed activities, these concentrated activities — and move them outdoors, which is a way of mitigating the spread of this virus."

The list of affected counties ran up and down the state: Contra Costa, Fresno, Glenn, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Merced, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Solano, Stanislaus, Tulare and Ventura counties.

Last week, Newsom asked officials in Imperial County -- a farming region on the U.S.-Mexico border -- to impose more restrictions after a surge in infections, resulting in a 23-percent positivity rate.

The county Board of Supervisors agreed Monday to close parks and non-essential businesses, except for curbside pickup.

Newsom's order came as the state reported its highest daily COVID-19 count Monday with 8,000 infections and multiple days with new highs. Hospitalizations related to the virus have soared over the past two weeks to 43 percent, he said Wednesday.

Statewide, over 232,600 cases have been reported, in addition to over 6,000 deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health. The infection rate marked an increase of nearly 50 percent, due in part to more testing.

The uptick has prompted public-health officials to reimpose safety protocols ahead of the busy July 4 weekend.

Beaches in Los Angeles County, along with piers and bicycle paths, will close beginning Friday through Monday in an effort to prevent a repeat of Memorial Day weekend when large crowds gathered in close proximity and largely ignored safety measures.

All parking facilities at state beaches in Southern California and the Bay Area will also be closed for the upcoming weekend. The closures reverse the reopening process that began weeks ago after months of unprecedented lockdowns.

The state first began to "toggle back" reopenings over the weekend when it ordered bar closures in seven counties that are seeing increases in infections.

Ahead of the holiday weekend, the governor has voiced concerns about people gathering with friends and family, which he said could lead to complacency and more virus transmissions. He is also urging municipalities to rethink firework displays.

He said the state planned to enforce the public health orders, but noted, "I'm not coming out with a fist."

He also pleaded with Californians to wear masks and practice social distancing.

"Wearing a face covering is a sign of toughness," he said. "It's a sign of resolve. It's a sign of someone who gives a da--."