Cornell student, 18, found dead in gorge after frat party, reports say

A top Ivy League student was found dead Saturday afternoon in a New York gorge after he left a fraternity party and disappeared Thursday night, according to reports.

Antonio Tsialas, 18, was reported missing Friday afternoon after he failed to meet up with his family for Family Weekend at Cornell University in Ithaca, the Cornell Sun reported.

The South Florida native was last seen at the Phi Kappa Psi house around 9:30 p.m the night before, the Miami Herald reported.

“The circumstances of Tsialas’s death are still under investigation, but no foul play is suspected,” Cornell University police said in a statement.

He had been a star student in Florida.

Tsialas had been a varsity soccer goaltender and received an award for his high AP test scores. He also, the Herald reported, had been a member of his high school’s statistics team.

