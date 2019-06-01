Cops search home of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband

Police on Saturday morning searched the Farmington home of the estranged husband of the missing Connecticut mother of five Jennifer Dulos, as the multistate investigation into her disappearance stretched into Day 8.

Authorities obtained a search warrant and showed up early at Fotis Dulos' sprawling mansion, The Hartford Courant reported. Investigators temporarily suspended their search Saturday afternoon but are expected to resume activity on Sunday.

State police have also obtained DNA samples from Fotis Dulos, the paper reported.

A day earlier, 51-year-old Fotis Dulos was spotted speaking to authorities around 6 p.m. at his Farmington home, DailyMail.com reported. Police spoke to him for about an hour, after which he was seen leaving the grounds in his car with his girlfriend, Michelle Traconis, while police followed.

The disappearance of Dulos is being treated as both a missing-person case and a criminal investigation.

The 50-year-old brunette was last seen driving a black Chevy Suburban eight days ago, when she dropped off her children -- ages 8 to 13 -- at their private school in New Canaan. Authorities there spent three hours on Friday handing out flyers that featured a picture of Dulos and her vehicle.

"We are heartbroken about her disappearance and are praying for her safe return," New Canaan County School spokeswoman Brooke Arthur told Fox News. "We have been in contact with her family and are supporting them and our school community as the search continues."

Dulos' car was found behind Waveny Park, a popular 250-acre recreation spot that has jogging trails as well as picnic areas, soccer, baseball and softball fields.

Police swarmed the park, searching with dogs, drones and, at one point, a New York state police helicopter. They zeroed in on a high grassy area and a shallow pond about three feet deep, said Steve Benko, the town's director of recreation.

As the search in New Canaan was taking place, about two dozen state police officers and several canine units search backyards, a storm drain and trash bins throughout the Upper Albany neighborhood of Hartford.

The circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Dulos have taken an ominous turn in recent days. She and Fotis Dulos, a custom-home builder who was raised in Greece but went to college in the United States, have been locked in a tumultuous custody battle over the couple's children.

According to court documents, Dulos said she was "terrified for (her) family's safety, especially since discovering the gun, since my husband has a history of controlling, volatile and delusional behavior." She also accused her husband of 13 years of threatening to kidnap their children and take them to Greece.

Fotis Dulos has strongly pushed back on those allegations. He has said that he turned in his handgun to the Farmington police, and that his wife was the unfit parent. He also said Dulos had mental health issues, asserting at one point she had verbally attacked him and called him names in front of guests.