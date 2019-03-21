Cops arrest 16 suspects in $35M pot bust in Atlanta

Atlanta police reportedly arrested 16 people as part of a large-scale marijuana bust that resulted from a five-month operation and netted 22 guns, six cars and $676,000 in cash.

Police said they raided five large “grow houses” in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties. Each house had between 340 and 1,500 pot plants inside that were tended to with sophisticated equipment used to manufacture high-grade marijuana, according to authorities.

In all, 3,147 plants were seized in addition to THC candies, THC oil, cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms, officials said. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the main psychoactive component in the cannabis plant.

The 16 suspects rounded up in the sting belong to two large drug trafficking organizations that operate across the southeast, authorities said. The suspects range in age from 26 to 54 and were “embedded” in the community.

“To those passing by, no one would have suspected that these five marijuana grow houses were harboring criminal activity,” Gwinnett County Police said in a statement.

Last month, officials in Forsyth County said they intercepted more than $1 million worth of marijuana and THC oil.

It is against the law in Georgia to grow recreational or medical marijuana. It’s also illegal to buy it, sell it or bring it into the state.