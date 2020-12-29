Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

California police officer wounded in shooting; homicide suspect dead

The suspect was wanted in connection with a slaying that occurred earlier this year, a report said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Southern Califonia police officer was wounded Tuesday afternoon while attempting to arrest a homicide suspect, who later died in an exchange of gunfire, authorities said.

The female officer, who was not identified, was expected to recover, San Bernardino police Chief Eric McBride told the San Bernardino Sun.

Police officers were trying to arrest the homicide suspect when the shooting occurred. The suspect was wanted in connection with a slaying that occurred earlier this year, the Sun reported.

The suspect died from injuries while the wounded officer was being treated, according to the department. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident. 

Your Money