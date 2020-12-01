Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

Cop shot in face in Charleston, W. Va., 1 suspect in custody, reports say

The events that led up to the shooting were not disclosed

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A West Virginia police officer was shot in the face Tuesday, and a suspect has been detained, according to local media reports. 

The Charleston police officer was shot sometime in the afternoon, WCHS-TV reported. Investigators said the suspect also was hit, WSAZ-TV reported. 

It was not clear what led to the shooting. The officer was undergoing surgery, according to a statement issued by Police Chief Tyke Hunt and Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

The Charleston Police Department did not respond to messages and calls from Fox News. 

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, which is assisting in the investigation, declined to comment. 

In a tweet, Kanawha County said it was praying for the police department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"Statement from the Kanawha County Commission: Our thoughts and prayers are with the Charleston Police Department, @charlestoncity, and the entire public safety community," the post read. 