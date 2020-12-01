Cop shot in face in Charleston, W. Va., 1 suspect in custody, reports say

A West Virginia police officer was shot in the face Tuesday, and a suspect has been detained, according to local media reports.

The Charleston police officer was shot sometime in the afternoon, WCHS-TV reported. Investigators said the suspect also was hit, WSAZ-TV reported.

It was not clear what led to the shooting. The officer was undergoing surgery, according to a statement issued by Police Chief Tyke Hunt and Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin.

The Charleston Police Department did not respond to messages and calls from Fox News.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, which is assisting in the investigation, declined to comment.

In a tweet, Kanawha County said it was praying for the police department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Statement from the Kanawha County Commission: Our thoughts and prayers are with the Charleston Police Department, @charlestoncity, and the entire public safety community," the post read.