Cop arrested, accused of video-taping a man's exposed genitals and showing herself making a 'mentally ill' person twerk

An officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police was arrested Tuesday and accused of inhumane behavior, including making a mentally ill man "dougie" and "twerk" while video-taping him.

Rachel Sorkow, 29, is facing multiple charges related to videos she allegedly took of four people who were in her control as an officer. In addition to recording citizens in distress and distributing the videos to her friends, police say she also broke the law when she allegedly searched addresses, arrest records and license plate numbers of "potential boyfriends or girlfriends of friends and family," Fox 5 reports.

One video, believed to have been taken by Sorkow, reportedly shows her responding to a call of a mentally ill man wearing two dresses and his hair in pigtails.

"I just want to see you dougie and twerk and then we're good," she allegedly said to the man. "Yea! Get it again, one more time," she said when he started dancing. On another occasion, Sorkow reportedly recorded herself feeding gummy bears to a handcuffed person while making plane noises, like one would do for a child. She also was reportedly seen asking an overweight woman if she'd ever considered being on the television show "My 300-Pound Life."

In another disturbing video, Sorkow allegedly encouraged a man with a large tear in his pants to continue kicking her police car. When he did, his genitals were visible. For that video, she is charged with capturing the image of the private area of another person, and indecent exposure, both of which are gross misdemeanors.

She is additionally facing five felony counts of misconduct of a public officer.

Since her alleged crimes were revealed following an investigation that began in September, Sorkow has been suspended with pay.

Her attorney, Tony Sgro, told News 3 that she "took her job as a police officer seriously," and said they plan to "vigorously defend against the allegations."

Her next hearing is set for June.