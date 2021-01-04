Cooler temperatures in the Southeast and Florida, active weather in the West

The system that brought measurable snow, rain and breezy conditions across the Northeast this past weekend will intensify off the coast of New England.

The storm will remain offshore through Tuesday and could bring some residual snow and coastal rain but for the most part won’t be too much of an issue.

Scattered snow showers will prevail over parts of the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley Monday and Tuesday. The Southeast and Florida will feel cooler temperatures in the wake of a cold front. Georgia will be dry and mostly sunny for Tuesday’s election.

WESTERN STORMS BRING MOUNTAIN SNOW, HEAVY RAINFALL

The West Coast is going to be very active this week with several rounds of heavy rain along the coast and lower elevations with feet of snow across the mountain ranges.

The National Weather Service warned that localized landslides may occur on recent burn scars in western Washington state.

Forecasters also noted the wetter conditions that much of the U.S. experienced last year while the West was drier than normal.

"While we may want to leave 2020 behind, let us take a brief moment to review just how much precipitation the Southeast, ArkLaTex, and mid-Atlantic region actually received (15-20+ inches above normal) versus the drier than normal conditions observed in the West," tweeted the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center on Sunday.