Published

Cooler temperatures felt in regions across US as front brings risk of storms, heavy rain

A front from the West will bring the risk of storms, heavy rain over the Central Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean
Cooler, drier air has settled into the Northeast after a cold front and storms moved through the region on Tuesday.

THE FIRST FREEZE OF THE SEASON: HOW TO PREPARE

Forecast Radar Friday

Forecast Radar Friday (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures will also start to cool off following above-average heat that has been hanging on to the Central Plains.  

In addition, a front marching in from the West will bring the risk of storms and heavy rain over the next few days.  

Late Week Rainfall

Late Week Rainfall (Credit: Fox News)

Much colder air has moved into the Northwest, along with a cold front with nighttime lows below freezing and bringing snow to the mountains. 

Hurricane Sam Wednesday

Hurricane Sam Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

Hurricane Sam is a small, powerful hurricane that will stay away from the U.S, but Bermuda will still need to watch the track of the storm for any changes. 

