Cooking grease theft now $75 million a year industry: report

Black market thieves are stealing more than $75 million in old cooking grease each year, according to a new report.

A man was caught earlier this month siphoning about 150 gallons of grease from a dumpster behind a Burger King in northern Virginia, the Washington Post reported.

Law enforcement officers told The Post that a hike in biodiesel prices is helping to spur the fast food grease thefts.

Rendering companies normally pay restaurants a fee to remove the grease and sell it for things like biofuel or animal feed, The Post reported.

Corporate lawyer Charles Gittins said his rendering company lost $5 million in grease thefts in 2015, the last year. “You can make $10,000 in a night,” he added.