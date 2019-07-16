Convicted serial killer Samuel Little may be linked to death of Arkansas woman

A convicted serial killer who has confessed to 90 murders in the span of 35 years and was known for sketching portraits of his victims may be linked to a death of a woman in Arkansas, according to officials.

Authorities in the town of Pine Bluff are reviewing the death of 26-year-old Jolanda Jones after Samuel Little recently confessed to her killing.

Little, who is already serving a life sentence for murdering three women in California, has made the series of confessions to the cross-country killings since last year while being held in Texas for the 1994 murder of Denise Christie Brothers. Investigators have linked Little to more than 60 killings in at least 14 states dating back to the 1970s.

The FBI has said 79-year-old Little is in poor health and will likely stay in a Texas prison until he dies.

According to a police memo obtained by The Pine Bluff Commercial, Little was in custody in Dallas, Texas, in October 2018 when he indicated that he killed Jones. The 26-year-old's death had previously been determined to be drug-related.

The memo also said that Little had painted a picture of Jones, as he did for many of his previous victims.

“The likeness was remarkable,” Deputy Pine Bluff Police Chief Terry Hopson said in the memo obtained by the newspaper.

After connecting with Texas Ranger James Holland, who was working with Little, Hopson said the officer told him some details about how Little claimed to have killed Jones on a Pine Bluff road. Those details have not been made public.

"I had been at the location on Port Road at the time of the female's death, and Little had described it as if he were there," Hopson said in the memo.

Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney S. Kyle Hunter has since asked the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to take another look at Jones' autopsy results in an effort to corroborate Little's story.

Along with crimes in Louisiana, Texas and California, Little may also have killed people between 1970 and 2005 in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Illinois, Ohio, California, Indiana, Arizona, New Mexico and South Carolina, authorities said.

In February, the FBI began releasing portraits of unidentified women made by the prolific serial killer in the hopes of closing out some of the cold cases.

The drawings were based on the memories he has of some of his victims, whom the FBI said were "marginalized and vulnerable women who were often involved in prostitution and addicted to drugs."

Federal officials have said that investigators are working with state and local officials to match the confessions and evidence of women found across the country during Little's killing spree.

