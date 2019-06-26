Convicted North Carolina felon faked degree to become high school teacher, officials say

A 40-year-old North Carolina man has been arrested and charged after allegedly submitting forged documents to obtain a position as a high school teacher.

According to WRAL, Torrains Adaryll Hughes taught social studies and was an assistant softball coach at Cleveland High School in Johnston County before abruptly resigning in November 2018. He was arrested last week and charged with obtaining property by false pretense.

Officials told the station that Hughes began working at the school as a volunteer softball and football coach in 2017. He also served as a non-faculty assistant varsity football coach between August and November of that year and became a teacher in March 2018.

Investigators claim that Hughes submitted fake diplomas and transcripts to get the teaching job. Johnston County Sheriff's Capt. Jeff Caldwell told WRAL that Hughes does not have a bachelor's degree and is not an accredited teacher.

"The Board appreciates the work of the Human Resources Department in initially investigating this matter when it came to their attention, and reporting this matter to law enforcement immediately upon discovery of certain matters. HR will continue to assist law enforcement and prosecutors in any way either agency asks for", Johnson County Public Schools said in a statement Tuesday.

Caldwell also said that Hughes has felony convictions from outside North Carolina on his record. However, it was not immediately clear for what offenses Hughes was convicted.

