Convicted felon carjacks teen 20 minutes after release from prison: cops

A convicted felon landed himself back behind bars for allegedly carjacking a 16-year-old girl on Saturday just 20 minutes after he was released from prison in Washington state, authorities say.

Police responded to a neighborhood in Spokane at 10:28 p.m. on Saturday in response to a carjacking. Authorities said the suspect, Marcus Goodman, 31, approached the girl who told officers he had a gun and demanded her car before driving off.

Goodman had been released from prison at 10:08 p.m., police said.

A patrol sergeant located the stolen vehicle in northeast Spokane, according to authorities. Goodman was detained and identified as the suspect, police said.

"The investigation showed in 20 minutes Goodman had traveled the roughly 1.5 miles from jail to the incident location in Browne’s Addition and robbed the juvenile victim," the Spokane Police Department said in a press release.

Goodman was booked back into Spokane County Jail for the felony charge of robbery in the second degree, authorities said.