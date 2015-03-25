Convicted Boston mob boss 'Whitey' Bulger moved to federal lockup in Brooklyn, NY

Former Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger has been moved to another lock-up.

According the website of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Bulger is now at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. He had been held at the Plymouth County House of Correction in Massachusetts since his capture in California in 2011.

The 84-year-old Bulger was sentenced earlier this month to life in prison. He was convicted in August by a federal jury in 11 killings, among other crimes.

It's not clear how long Bulger will stay at the Brooklyn facility. A message left with his attorney was not immediately returned.

The Metropolitan Detention Center is described on the bureau's website as an administrative facility that houses male and female inmates.