Controversy may lead to name nixed from library

A former University of Vermont president may have his name removed from the library due to his support of research into selection reproduction of humans that led to sterilizations as well as a misappropriation of university funds.

An advisory panel of the University of Vermont board of trustees advised the school to get rid of the name Bailey, for former president Guy Bailey, from the Bailey/Howe library in its final report Thursday following a student proposal to remove it.

Bailey served as the university's president from 1920 until his death in 1940.

The panel cited Bailey's support of the Eugenics Survey of Vermont, and its leader, UVM zoology professor Henry Perkins, as well as his inappropriate financial practices. The full board will vote on the issue next week.