Conservative activist assaulted at UC-Berkeley campus: I feared for safety

Conservative activist Hayden Williams appeared on “Hannity” Thursday night where he addressed the violent attack he experienced Tuesday on the campus of the University of California-Berkeley.

“This person claimed we were promoting violence on campus and proceeded to take his aggression out on us,” Williams told host Sean Hannity.

Williams sported a black eye after he was punched while assisting conservative group Turning Point USA recruit members.

CONSERVATIVE ASSAULTED

Williams, a representative for Leadership Institute, is not a member of Turning Point.

According to Williams, some students took offense to a sign at the recruitment table that read "Hate Crime Hoaxes Hurt Real Victims."

The person who struck him claimed that he and Turning Point USA were promoting violence on campus, Williams said.

The sign referenced the case of "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging an attack and blaming anti-Trump, white men of committing the crime.

The group also had a sign that read “This is MAGA Country.”

Williams says he “absolutely” has evidence that proves he did not provoke the assault. A bystander recorded a video of the incident, he said. The alleged assailent knocked his phone out of his hands during the intercation, he said.

The man in the video could be heard shouting profanities at Williams and at one point threatened to shoot him.

“I feared for my own safety so I started to record at that moment,” Williams told Hannity. “That shot was a cheap shot, especially in the end."

Police are searching for the man captured in the video. The university has condemned the violent act.

“This is not new for UC- Berkeley this is a school that has been burnt down almost because they don’t like the conservative point of view on the college campus,” Fox News contributor and Campus Reform editor-in-chief Lawrence Jones told Hannity.

Campus Reform is operated by the Leadership Institute who Williams works for.