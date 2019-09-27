Connecticut woman, 93, found dead at bottom of stairs was murdered, police say

A 93-year-old Connecticut woman found dead at the bottom of basement steps was murdered, police said.

Isabelle Mehner was found unresponsive in her home in Stamford on Wednesday by family members. They thought the fall had been accidental, police said.

“With the assistance of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, it was determined that the injuries the victim sustained are not consistent with a fall down the stairs,” police said Thursday. “This case is being investigated as a homicide.”

The cause of death wasn’t released.

Mehner was found at the bottom of a staircase leading to the basement, Fox 61 Connecticut reported.

She lived alone, according to the station, which reported that the woman's family decided to check on her when they could not reach her by telephone throughout the afternoon on Wednesday.

CONNECTICUT DAD, AUNT ARRESTED AFTER TODDLER FOUND ON ROOF: POLICE

"She's 93 years old,” he said. “Why would you do something like that? It's just terrible." — Roy Mehner, victim's son.

Roy Mehner told WABC-TV on Friday that his mother's death was very upsetting. "She's 93 years old,” he said. “Why would you do something like that? It's just terrible."

The station reported that items were taken and the door to the house was unlocked.

A neighbor told The Stamford Advocate she saw young boys and girls in Mehner’s driveway early Wednesday afternoon. She said they may have been fighting, and that whatever was going on broke up when Mehner came outside.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



