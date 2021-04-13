Connecticut police in standoff with barricaded gunman, shots fired

A person has barricaded themself and reportedly fired shots in a Connecticut neighborhood Tuesday, prompting the evacuation of some nearby homes, authorities said.

The Branford Police Department said several law enforcement agencies, including SWAT officers, were assisting in the situation near Main Street and Cherry Hill Road. Authorities urged people to avoid the area and to use alternate routes.

Witnesses told local media that the suspected gunman had fired shots at officers and at a nearby shopping plaza, WTNH-TV reported.

Calls to the police department from Fox News were not returned.

Branford is a shoreline town located on the Long Island Sound, in New Haven County.

The department has not provided much detail about the incident. In videos posted online, officers can be heard over a loudspeaker and police vehicles are seen responding to the scene.

In one clip, officers are seen hiding near a vehicle and several gunshots are heard. It was not clear if anyone was struck.

At one point, the police asked the suspected gunman to answer the phone or yell out a window. "We just want to talk to you," authorities said, a WTNH reporter tweeted.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said he was following the events closely.

"Praying for my state. Will pass along news as I learn it," he tweeted.