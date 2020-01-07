Connecticut police officer stops runaway SUV from hitting school children

A police officer in Connecticut has been honored for jumping into action last month when a runaway SUV barreled toward a group of students walking home from school.

At 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, School Resource Officer Carlos Carmo Jr. was on traffic duty during dismissal at Harding High School. In a video posted by the Bridgeport Police Department to Facebook, a black SUV can be seen rolling past Carmo on Boston Avenue.

"I saw the car driving by me with no driver, and basically a passenger and somebody in the back seat just freaking out," Carmo told FOX61 on Monday.

Officials said the SUV was going downhill on Boston Avenue with one person in the passenger seat and another in the back seat -- but no driver. The vehicle had been in park on a hill but somehow began moving, according to police.

In the video released by police, Carmo can be seen chasing after the vehicle.

"I saw the car was heading towards a barrier and heading towards a group of kids and I ran towards it as best I could," Carmo told FOX61.

In another angle, the vehicle rolls next to a group of students walking home from school with Carmo chasing it. He said he grabbed the door frame and "held on for dear life."

"I knew if I didn’t get that car to stop, at least four or five kids would get hit by that car," he told FOX61.

He eventually brought the vehicle to a halt, sustaining some minor scrapes.

"I don’t think I did anything spectacular or special," he said Monday. "I work at a great department with great officers and any one of them would be able to stop that car."

Carmo, who has been with the department for four years, was recognized for his quick thinking by the city's mayor and city council.

Chief Armando Perez said he was scared for his officer, but also proud of him for his actions that day.

"Not only is he a hero, but he’s a great father and husband," Perez told FOX61. "He’s an example to all of the police officers in this department."