4 Connecticut cops in Las Vegas crash; 1 dead, 1 facing DUI charge: reports

A Connecticut police officer was being held on $100,000 bail Saturday, accused of being an impaired driver following a Las Vegas crash that left a fellow officer dead, according to reports.

New Haven police Officer Robert Ferraro, 34, a six-year member of the force, was at the wheel of a 2020 Rolls Royce with three other police officers and two women as passengers when the crash occurred around 4 a.m. Friday, FOX 5 of Las Vegas reported.

The vehicle went out of control and struck an occupied car that was in a private driveway, then continued along the road and struck utility poles, landscaping and a fire hydrant, FOX 5 reported.

The Rolls Royce eventually flipped over, settling upright after a front-seat passenger was ejected. That passenger, identified as New Haven police Officer Joshua Castellano, 35, a seven-year veteran of the department, was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the station.

New Haven police Chief Renee Dominguez paid tribute to the late officer at a Saturday news conference, FOX 61 of Hartford reported.

"In the academy, you knew that Josh had the thing, the thing that's not teachable," Dominguez said. "He knew everybody to the point that we received a text message from a woman who lives in Westville Manor, his walking beat initially, saying that her heart was broken and calling him by the nickname that they had given him out in Westville Manor. He did not only touch the men and women in this police department but the community as well."

Ferraro faces a charge of driving under the influence, resulting in death, and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, the report said. His next court appearance was set for Tuesday.

He was released until then on condition that he stay out of trouble, avoid alcohol and wear a monitoring device, the New Haven Register reported.

The driver was placed on leave with pay by the New Haven Police Department, Dominguez told reporters, according to the Register.

The two other New Haven police officers in the car were identified as Matthew Borges and John Truhart, and the women, who were not identified, were from San Antonio, Texas, the Register reported.

Neither Borges nor Truhart will be placed on leave, the New Haven police chief said.

An investigation into the crash by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was continuing, FOX 61 of Hartford reported.