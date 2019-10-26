Connecticut police 'big dogs' sniff out 420 pounds of marijuana in U-Haul truck

Four Connecticut State Police drug-sniffing dogs are being credited with helping troopers collar two men on drug-trafficking charges.

“Troopers from Troop G stopped a truck on I-95 in Darien,” state police said of Friday's bust. “When something didn’t smell right, the big dogs were called in.”

Those big dogs, police said, “alerted” on the truck, a U-Haul rental, and a search turned up 420 pounds of marijuana.

The driver of the U-Haul Vahe Manjikian, 23, and his passenger, 27-year-old Kevin Conrado, both of Los Angeles, were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, Fox 61 Hartford reported.

They were each being held on $100,000 bonds pending court appearances, the station reported.

Their truck was stopped on the busy interstate in Darien, heading in the direction of New York City, police said.

Police released a photo of the dogs, members of the Statewide Narcotics Task Force, posing with the confiscated bales of marijuana and the U-Haul.