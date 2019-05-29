Connecticut mother of 5 in midst of bitter divorced goes missing: police

Cops searched the woods in a wealthy Connecticut town on Tuesday following the disappearance of a mother of five who lives nearby and is embroiled in a bitter divorce.

Jennifer Dulos, 50, was reported missing Friday evening and was last seen driving a black 2017 Chevrolet Suburban, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

The vehicle was found on Friday, the department revealed in an update on its Instagram page Tuesday evening.

Earlier Tuesday, New Canaan cops and state troopers used trained dogs to scour a wooded area surrounding Dulos’ home on Welles Lane, according to the Connecticut Post.

Dulos sued her husband, Fotis Dulos, for divorce in June 2017, and court records show more than 500 documents filed since then.

The family lived in Farmington, outside Harford, until Jennifer abruptly took the kids and moved to a rental home in New Canaan, the Connecticut Post reported, citing a court order.

The children — three boys and two girls, including two sets of twins — range in age from 8 to 13, and court records show the parents have been fighting over child custody and other issues.

They were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning but the hearing has been postponed, said Jennifer’s lawyer, Wayne Effron.

Jennifer and Fotis, 51, both graduated from Brown University, and she blogged about their family on the Patch website during 2012.

Her bio there says she got a master’s degree in writing from New York University and was working on a novel.

Fotis is president and CEO of the Fore Group, which builds custom homes in New Canaan, Westport, Fairfield and Greenwich.

He didn’t return a message seeking comment.