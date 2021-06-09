Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Connecticut man stabbed by stranger while picking up patient from hospital, police say

Victim was at Norwalk Hospital parking lot when he was attacked

By Kenneth Garger | New York Post
A man was stabbed twice by a stranger while picking up a patient from a Connecticut hospital on Saturday, police said.

The victim was loading the patient’s belongings into a car in a Norwalk Hospital parking lot when he was attacked by a male suspect at about 10:40 a.m., according to police.

After the attack, the victim made his way into the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

Police said the man is expected to recover.

The suspect fled on foot and was last seen heading toward Woodbury Avenue. He was still on the loose as of Tuesday.

