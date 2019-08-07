Connecticut man, 75, charged with murdering ex-wife found dead in storage container

A Connecticut man accused of killing his ex-wife and attempting to murder his stepson was found dead in a shipping container Tuesday evening in what police believe was a suicide, according to reports.

Investigators say James Taylor, 75, stormed into his stepson’s Fairfield home on Feb. 3, fatally shot his 70-year-old ex-wife Catherine and tried to shoot his 45-year-old stepson, Donald Garamella.

Garamella managed to tackle Taylor as he was reloading his weapon and held him down until police arrived, the Connecticut Post reported.

Taylor was charged with murder, attempted murder, home invasion, first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and illegal discharge of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty and was freed on a $2 million bond. As a condition of release, he was required to wear a GPS tracking device and be confined to his son's home.

Officers descended on home shortly after 5 p.m. after the GPS device was turned off, Fox 61 reported. When police called Taylor’s phone, they could hear it ringing inside a 10-by-40 foot storage container on the property that was locked from the inside, Capt. Robert Kalamaras said.

A team of multiple law enforcement agencies, including a bomb squad from nearby Stamford, spent five hours working their way into the container, police said.

Around 10 p.m., they managed to open the container where they found Taylor’s dead body. Authorities believe he died by suicide, Kalamaras said.

An investigation is ongoing.

