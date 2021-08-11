Connecticut police responding to reports of 'shots fired' at Danbury Fair Mall

Gunfire reportedly erupted at Danbury Fair Mall in Connecticut on Wednesday evening.

The Connecticut State Police and the Danbury Police Department are responding to the scene and asking the public to stay clear of the area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mall, which is about one hour north of New York City, is the largest shopping center in New England with more than 1.2 million square feet, according to real estate investment trust Macerich.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.