Connecticut couple celebrates 67th anniversary separated by window amid coronavirus nursing home lockdown

A man in Connecticut unable to visit his wife inside a nursing home amid a coronavirus quarantine stood outside her window holding a large sign to wish her a happy 67th wedding anniversary, according to a report.

Last Monday, the state of Connecticut’s department of public health restricted visits to all nursing homes amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19 infection. But that couldn’t stop Bob and Nancy Shellard from celebrating their 67th wedding anniversary.

Bob stood outside his wife’s nursing home in Vernon, Conn., holding a sign that read: "I've loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary." Nancy, looking down from her window, waved and blew him kisses, WVIT in Hartford, Conn., reported.

"It makes me feel bad because I want her down with me and I know she can't be," Bob told the outlet. "I wouldn't want anybody else. I don't think she could put up with anybody else besides me."

The couple’s daughter, Laura Mikolajczak, said her father visited her mother at the nursing home every day before the new rules were put in place last week.

"They have always been an inspiration to us and I think just seeing every year go by that they still express it in some way on their anniversary," she told the outlet. "There's just a sweetness to the two of them and what they share."

The statewide measure, approved by Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, halted all nursing home visitations in the state for 30-days, only allowing some exceptions for patients in hospice or end-of-life care, according to a press release. The elderly and those with other underlying health conditions remain most at risk of dying from COVID-19 infections.