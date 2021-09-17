Connecticut woman accused of assaulting Navy sailor in pizza shop arrested

A woman accused of berating and assaulting a Navy sailor in uniform at a Connecticut pizza shop has been arrested, authorities said Friday.

Lori Desjardins, 45, from Southington, surrendered to the Berlin Police Department on Thursday and was released on a $10,000 bond.

She is charged with third-degree assault and second-degree breach of the peace in connection with the Sept. 11 incident.

The exchange between her and Sean Nolte Jr., a Pennsylvania resident who was dressed in a military uniform, was captured on video. The footage shows her appearing to slap him, throwing his cap and calling him several names.

She paces back and forth in the pizzeria and continues to claim Nolte is not a member of the military.

"You disgrace the U.S. You disgrace the USA," Desjardins, who claimed her husband was in the Army, can be heard saying. "You (expletive) piece of (expletive).

"That's not a uniform," she added.

In a Facebook post, Nolte said Desjardins accused him of faking his military service. He said he kept his composure throughout the exchange.

"Being in uniform, I must maintain professionalism, so I stand there and proceed to wish her a nice day....," he wrote. "Well, looks like some of our own people can't recognize authenticity when they see it."

He said he even pulled out his military identification to show Desjardins but she claimed it was fake. A woman off-camera can be heard scolding her during the tirade.

"You're not permitted to grab his hat. I don't know where this behavior is coming from," the woman says. "Just let him be."

Nolte declined to speak to Fox News about the incident, citing orders from his chain of command.