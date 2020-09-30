Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Compton shooting: Charges filed in ambush against 2 deputies earlier this month

Barnini Chakraborty
By Barnini Chakraborty | Fox News
close
2 deputies shot in apparent ambush in Compton, CAVideo

2 deputies shot in apparent ambush in Compton, CA

Two officers shot in the head in ambush at Compton train station.

Deonte Lee Murray, the man accused in the ambush shooting of two Los Angeles County deputies in Compton earlier this month, has been charged with attempted murder, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Murray, 36, was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff in Lynwood on Sept. 15.

The deputies, a 31-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, were shot in the face and head while sitting in their patrol car near the Compton metro station. Both underwent surgery and have been released from the hospital. They are expected to make a full recovery.

At the time, Murray, who has suspected gang ties, was charged with one felony count each of carjacking, second-degree robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm - personal use of a firearm. The charges also included allegations of association with a criminal street gang, discharging a rifle inflicting great bodily injury and personal use of an AR-16.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

You can find Barnini Chakraborty on Twitter @Barnini.

Trending in US