Compton shooting: Charges filed in ambush against 2 deputies earlier this month

Deonte Lee Murray, the man accused in the ambush shooting of two Los Angeles County deputies in Compton earlier this month, has been charged with attempted murder, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Murray, 36, was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff in Lynwood on Sept. 15.

The deputies, a 31-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, were shot in the face and head while sitting in their patrol car near the Compton metro station. Both underwent surgery and have been released from the hospital. They are expected to make a full recovery.

At the time, Murray, who has suspected gang ties, was charged with one felony count each of carjacking, second-degree robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm - personal use of a firearm. The charges also included allegations of association with a criminal street gang, discharging a rifle inflicting great bodily injury and personal use of an AR-16.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.