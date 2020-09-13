Compton 'ambush' leaves 2 LA County sheriff's deputies 'fighting for their lives'

A manhunt was underway in California on Saturday night after two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot in their patrol car by a suspect who “opened fire without warning or provocation,” authorities said.

The deputies, a man and a woman, were both in critical condition and “fighting for their lives” as they underwent surgery follwing the attack, which occurred around 7 p.m. local time outside a Metro rail station in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

"Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital," the department tweeted. "They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

The department tweeted out a grainy video that shows the suspect approaching the parked patrol vehicle and firing shots inside the vehicle's passenger-side window.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES

FBI Los Angeles tweeted it has “offered resources and stands ready to assist” in response to the attack.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted, "We stand with our brothers and sisters at the @LASDHQ tonight. The thoughts and prayers of the men and women of the LAPD, are with the two deputies that were ambushed while sitting in their vehicle earlier this evening."