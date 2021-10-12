Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit
Published

Community joins search for man who murdered panhandler outside Detroit gas station

Victim frequented gas station, would sometimes pump gas for people

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Community members seeking justice took action by joining the search for a man who murdered a panhandler outside a Detroit gas station earlier this month.

Activist Malik Shabazz and other people got together Monday with police to pass out flyers with photos of the suspect and the victim, Denez Dupree.

Police said the suspect talked to Dupree and even gave him money outside of a Clark gas station on the city's west side before he shot and killed him around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 3. 

DETROIT MAN, 35, BEAT 75-YEAR-OLD EMPLOYER UNCONCIOUS OVER LOW PAY, AUTHORITIES SAY

"I mean all I can say is Jesus Christ, this guy is a predator," Shabazz said. "This is ugly, this is vile."

Dupree, who was in his 50s, frequented the gas station and would sometimes pump gas for people in exchange for change.

HUNDREDS OF MICHIGAN HEALTH CARE WORKERS QUIT AFTER REFUSING COVID-19 VACCINE

After the murder, police said it did not appear the suspect and Dupree knew each other.

"It just seems like a random execution for no reason and it's highly concerning for us," said Detroit Police Capt. James McGinnis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX 2 Detroit reports the shooter, who fled northwest from the scene, is white, stands about 5 feet, 9 inches, and was wearing a puffer jacket, a hoodie, black pants, and black shoes. He had a backpack with bright yellow zippers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2555 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. Follow her on Twitter: @PilarFOXNews.

Your Money