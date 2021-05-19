Colorado woman Stefani Shamrowicz spends vacation crossing US cleaning up trash

Stefani Shamrowicz’s trashy spring break involves cleaning up this country, one stop at a time.

The 24-year-old Colorado woman is spending her month off from work traveling the U.S. and picking up litter from cities, national parks and wherever else she finds it.

She announced the move in an Instagram post just after Earth Day, when she said she decided at 2 a.m. "to go on a spontaneous road trip" to see friends and family and clean up the streets.

"My name is Steff and I’m about to drive across the country and pick up trash," she said in a video attached to the post. "So if you’d like to donate $10, I’ll pick up a whole bag of trash for you, and I will send you a picture with your name and the city that you helped clean up, so you’ll feel really good about yourself and the country will be cleaner. So please help me."

SOLDIERS SHAVE HEADS FOR BATTLE BUDDY'S SISTER FIGHTING CANCER

She set up a GoFundMe campaign for the mission, which has only garnered about $1,500 in the three weeks it’s been running. She’s using that money to pay for lodging and gas as she continues to travel and collect trash, according to South West News Service.

"I started incorporating picking up litter on my daily walks with my dog, and this is an opportunity for me to extend that impact to a national level and involve others in it as well," she wrote on the GoFundMe. "Thanks for taking the time to read and help fight our growing litter problem!"

She’s been chronicling her journey on Instagram, posting from New York City on Tuesday and Ohio last week, when she collected her 100th bag of trash. Seven days before that, she was in Kentucky.

As of this week, she said she’s collected 125 bags total, adding up to more than 1,600 gallons of trash.

"I’m not going to be able to pick up everything, but if everyone starts picking up some on walks or runs, that’s where the magic is," Shamrowicz told SWNS.

After departing Fort Collins, Colo., she’s spent 70 hours on the road so far, cleaning up parts of New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York.

Across the country, people appear to be ditching the same kind of trash on the ground, she said.

"About 80% is drinking bottles and face masks have been pretty common," she told the news outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She came across so many bottles and cups that she advised followers to switch to reusable bottles in a May 10 Instagram post.

That’s in addition to dozens of urine-filled bottles "and a few bags of human feces."

Along the way, she said she’s gotten support from donors online as well as people in person who have helped her fill her bags.

"As much as there’s a s--- ton of trash out there (I promise there is) there’s also a lot of beauty," she wrote in an Instagram post from New York City Tuesday.