Colorado
Published

Colorado woman who shot alleged intruder now faces attempted murder charge, police say

The woman was originally released, but police said new information developed that led to two arrests

By David Aaro | Fox News
A Colorado woman is facing an attempted murder charge after authorities said she shot an alleged home intruder last weekend.

Police said Emily Strunk, 25, of Aurora, called 911 on Saturday after shooting a male intruder who allegedly broke into her apartment, FOX 31 Denver reported.

The initial investigation suggested the intruder, who had a previous relationship with Strunk, forced his way into the apartment and assaulted another man inside, identified as 27-year-old Kevin Wertin, police said.

Emily Strunk, 25, called 911 on July 31 after she shot a male intruder who allegedly broke into her apartment, authorities say. (Aurora Police)

Strunk was detained and released pending further investigation, according to Aurora police.

But the department said Tuesday that Strunk and Wertin were both arrested after new information, which has not yet been disclosed, developed in the investigation.

Both suspects face one charge of attempted murder in the first degree, FOX 31 reported

Kevin Wertin, 27, who police said was assaulted by an alleged intruder, is facing an attempted murder charge, authorities say. (Aurora Police)

The man who was shot remained in critical condition Tuesday, police said. His identity was not immediately released. 

The case remained under investigation. Anyone with more information was urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Aurora is about 10 miles east of downtown Denver. 

